Tigers 5, Astros 3: Tigers snatch away victory late

The Houston Astros bullpen hasn't given up many victories with the Houston offense built a massive lead. But that wasn't the case on Saturday. The Tigers scored four runs on over the final three innings to win 5-3 Saturday at Comerica Park.

The Astros took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning with a homer from Evan Gattis.

Houston appeared to be in line to get a third run in the second inning but Alex Bregman taking third on a Jake Marisnick. Josh Reddick, who leads the team with 10 sac flys, was at the plate. But Marisnick was picked off first base and Reddick couldn't lift a ball to the outfield with two outs — he would strike out.

Derek Fisher tripled home a run in the fourth inning, Bregman and Marisnick ended the frame with strikeouts.

Overall, Collin McHugh has a solid start in his second outing in 2017. McHugh allowed one run on four hits over six innings. He exited after 82 pitches.

Francis Martes and Chris Devenski couldn't hold the lead, giving up four runs in the fourth inning. The Tigers added an insurance run in the eighth.

Gattis opened the ninth inning with a single but Marwin Gonzalez grounded into a double play to end the Astros treat.

UP NEXT

Lance McCullers Jr. makes his third career start against Detroit, he is 2-0 against them with a 1.64 ERA. Justin Verlander could be making his final start as a Tiger on Sunday with the trade deadline looming.