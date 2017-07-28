Astros tie MLB record with 11 players in double-digit for home runs

The Houston Astros may not have a nickname for the offense that will last the test of time like “Murder’s Row”, “Bronx Bombers”, or the “Bash Brothers.” But the Astros offense continues to do historic things.

On Friday night, Josh Reddick hit his 10th home run in the eighth inning. The dinger gave Reddick his third, fourth, and fifth RBIs of the night. It gave the Astros a 6-5 lead and eventually the win at the same mark.

Wooo A post shared by Houston Texans Astros Rockets (@dtexanz) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

But more importantly, Reddick’s home run marked the 11th player on the Astros roster with double-digit home runs. Houston’s George Springer (27), Carlos Correa (20), Marwin Gonzalez (19), Jose Altuve (15), Yuli Gurriel (13), Brian McCann (13), Carlos Beltran (12), Jake Marisnick (11), Alex Bregman 10, and Evan Gattis (10) have 10-plus home runs.

The Astros match the MLB record with double-digit home runs. But the Astros won’t likely surpass the MLB record with the next two players at two home runs: Nori Aoki and Derek Fisher.