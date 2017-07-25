Astros 5, Phillies 0: Former Phillie Morton shuts down Philadelphia

The Houston Astros' first move of the offseason was signing RHP Charlie Morton. Morton spent the 2016 season with the Philadelphia Phillies but lost the majority of the season with an injury. Morton has turned to form before his injury and the Phillies saw this first on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Morton pitched seven scoreless innings in a 5-0 win for the Astros. He allowed only three hits and struck out nine strikeouts against one walk.

The impressive outing was dampened by Alex Bregman exiting the game with hamstring discomfort.

Bregman put the winning runs across the plate in the third inning before he exited. Bregman led off the frame with a triple and scored on a Nori Aoki sacrifice fly.

The Astros blew open the game in the sixth inning. Jose Altuve doubled, followed by singles for Josh Reddick and Yuli Gurriel. Marwin Gonzalez and Derek Fisher scored three runs with two outs with a pair of singles.

Tony Sipp, Francis Martes, and Ken Giles combined to two clean innings. The former Phillies prospect Giles made his first appearance in Philadelphia since being traded to Houston.