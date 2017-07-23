Orioles 9, Astros 7: Earl Weaver offense doesn't work for the Astros

Former Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver was famously a fan of great pitching and the three-run home run. Weaver said:

“Pitching and three-run homers.” Weaver explained, “pitching keeps you in the games. Home runs win the game. Your most precious possessions on offense are your 27 outs, if you play for one run, that’s all you’ll get.”

The Astros implemented the Earl Weaver offense on Sunday with two three-run home runs but it wasn't enough to complete the sweep of the Orioles, losing 9-7.

The Astros were also dealing with Lance McCullers continuing to struggle after coming off the DL. Lance McCullers allowed six runs on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The O's broke through against McCullers in the second inning. McCullers hit Trey Mancini and Hyun Soo Kim with pitches — Kim's HBP forced home the first run. A double play and an Adam Jones single scored two more runs.

Jose Altuve blasted a three-run home run in the top of the third inning to tie the game and the O's got a run back in the bottom of the third to break the tie.

Altuve nearly tied the game in the top of the fifth inning. Mark Trumbo misplayed a ball in right field, giving Altuve a double. Altuve would be thrown out at home attempting to score on a groundout from Yuli Gurriel.

McCullers couldn't get through the fifth inning, he gave up hits to Jonathan Schoop and Trumbo. Chris Davis nearly hit a three-run home run but Jake Marsnick snagged the ball as he crashed into the wall. But Mancini sent McCullers to the showers with a double.

Dylan Bundy had the wheels fell off in the sixth inning. Nori Aoki smacked a ball over the right field wall for the second three-run home run of the game for the Astros and Aoki's second home run of the season.

Bundy walked Jake Marisnick on four pitches and he was pulled. Jose Altuve singled on the first pitch from relief pitcher Miguel Castro. Josh Reddick lifted a fly ball to center field, allowing Marnsick to score.

Trumbo tied the game in the seventh inning with a solo home run. Luke Gregerson couldn't keep the game tied in the eighth inning. Ruben Tejada doubled and Jones followed with a single. A sacrifice fly from Manny Machado and Schoop single scored two runs.

The Astros couldn't break the streak of 55 consecutive saves, though Marwin Gonzalez did get a walk.