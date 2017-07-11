Astros News

Astros' Collin McHugh builds pitch count into the 70s Monday

McHugh logged 4 1/3 innings and built his pitch count up to 74 in his third rehab start with Class AA Corpus Christi on Monday night. He allowed three unearned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four against Arkansas.

Astros' Lance McCullers unsure if he'll pitch in All-Star Game

Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. is available to pitch on full rest in Tuesday night's All-Star Game but said Monday he isn't sure whether he will get into the game.

Astros' TV ratings up 13 percent at All-Star break

Astros television ratings are up by double digits at the All-Star Game break, but the year-to-year growth in victories is still outpacing the growth in viewership.

The Astros are a playoff team, but not yet a World Series contender

Houston now enjoys a 16.5 game lead in American League West, the largest since the Seattle Mariners led by 19 games during the 2001 season, making the Astros a virtual lock to qualify for the playoffs. Their outlook beyond that, however, is less certain.

Fueled by powerful bats, Astros lift off to top of AL

Amid the good times of the record-setting run of success the Houston Astros are enjoying this season, the bitter memory of 2013 lingers for some of their key players.

Around the League

Aaron Judge wins MLB’s 2017 Home Run Derby

Baseball’s biggest boy hit a lot of big dingers on the night when that’s all that matters.

Aaron Judge is the prototype for baseball’s beefy future

Aaron Judge won the 2017 Home Run Derby, and the future is going to look a lot like him.

Aaron Judge’s 1st-round home runs were visualized in a chart, and it’s spectacular

It’s like the Sistine Chapel for parabola fetishists.

Which league has the All-Star edge?

American League has won 16 of past 20 All-Star Games

Predictions of lavish free-agent spending in baseball could be at odds with cable TV's fragile state

If the 2018 season represents a rainbow, there are many, many pots of gold waiting at the end of it.

At baseball’s All-Star Game, home runs dominate the conversation

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers appear unbeatable. The Chicago Cubs appear lost in a post-World Series fog. The Washington Nationals need a closer, the New York Yankees a first baseman, the New York Mets a wrecking ball.