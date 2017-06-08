Astros 6, Royals 1: Astros, Altuve break open pitchers’ duel

Lance McCullers was a few solid hits from becoming a major storyline across Major League Baseball tonight. But instead, McCullers settled for helping the Astros get back to the win column.

The Astros offense stole the spotlight in the ninth inning by scoring five runs in a 6-1 victory on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.

McCullers pitched seven innings, allowing one run on two hits. He struck out eight and walked two. McCullers did not allow a hit through 6 1⁄ 3 innings before giving up a triple to Lorenzo Cain, who was driven in by Mike Moustakas single.

The run tied the game at 1-1 in the seventh after the Astros scored a run in the sixth inning.

Nori Aoki opened the frame with a single, Josh Reddick single to put runners on the corners. Jason Hammel sent Aoki home with a balk. It was the only run allowed Hammel, the Astros had four hits against Hammel over seven innings.

The Astros entered the ninth inning with the game still tied and the Astros offense feasted on Kelvin Herrera and Peter Moylan.

Reddick got a four-pitch walk and Altuve followed with a 430-feet two-run home run to put Houston up 3-1.

Carlos Correa followed with a triple and McCann brought him home with a sacrifice fly. The Astros loaded the bases and a Jake Marisnick single brought another run.

When the dust settled the Astros led 6-1. Chris Devenski ended the game without trouble with a 1-2-3 inning.