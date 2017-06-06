7-for-11: Home runs extend Astros winning streak

The Houston Astros longest franchise winning streak is 12 games (Aug. 27-Sept. 8, 2004). The Astros stepped onto the doorstep of matching that mark after taking the series opener against the Royals, 7-3.

The storylines were the same for the Astros, the home run was the weapon of choice for Houston. Brian McCann and Yuli Gurriel powered the Astros offense.

On the mound, Mike Fiers continued to have a fire after being put in the bullpen for a day. Fiers allowed two earned runs over five innings, working around a lot of traffic with seven hits and one walk. But he didn't allow a home run in back-to-back starts after giving up 18 home runs in his first nine starts.

The Astros offense began with a double by McCann in the second inning. Former Royal Nori Aoki singled to right, allowing McCann to score. Springer followed with a single of his own, allowing Gurriel to score, who originally reached on a walk.

McCann blasted a two-run home run in the fourth on a first-pitch fastball. The Royals answered back with a pair of doubles by Eric Hosmer and Brandon Moss, scoring one run. Alcides Escobar singled to score Mike Moustakas.

Jorge Bonifacio made the game as tight as it has been for the Astros in a long time with a solo home run off James Hoyt in the seventh inning. But Gurriel made sure that was short lived with a three-run home run in the top of the ninth.

Lefty magic

The one other bright spot for the Astros was left-handed pitcher Reymin Guduan. Guduan came into the game in the sixth after Fiers allowed two hits to start the inning. Guduan retired hefty lefties Mike Moustakas and Brandon Moss to get out of the threat.

Guduan may be the guy to finally surpass Tony Sipp in the lefty specialist role.