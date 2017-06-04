Astros 7, Rangers 2: Houston completes sweep, extends streak to 10 games

The Houston Astros were 40-16 entering Sunday’s game against the Rangers. The Astros were the third team since 2000 to get 40 wins in 56 games, joining the 2001 Mariners and 2016 Cubs. There is not doubt the Astros playing some the best baseball in franchise history right now.

But that fact may have not truly sunk in until Sunday when the Astros completed a three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers in Arlington with a 7-2 win at a soggy Globe Life Field.

The Rangers had no chance during Sunday’s game. The Astros scored a run in the first five innings. Houston hit four home run, completing a series that the Astros hit eight home runs over three games.

George Springer hit his 15th lead-off home run of his career to set the tone. Springer faced seven Martin Perez fastballs before he connected on a 95 MPH two-seam fastball.

Former Ranger, now Astro (again) Carlos Beltran added to the fun in the first inning with a double to score Evan Gattis — who had reached on an error by center fielder Jared Hoying, who replaced the injured Carlos Gomez.

Yuli Gurriel, Alex Bregman opened the second inning by getting on base. Springer plated the Astros' third run with a single to right.

Carlos Correa blasted the Astros second home run of the game to put Houston up 4-0. Gurriel later scored Beltran with a sacfrice fly, after Marwin Gonzalez put Beltran on third with a double.

Springer connected for his second home run of the game in the 4th inning. It was the second seven-pitch at-bat that resulted in a home run.

Gurriel added the Astros’ seventh run and fourth home run with an easy swing off a Tony Barnette.

Brad Peacock went above and beyond on the mound in his second start of the season. Peacock struck out nine and walked one over six innings -- going an 1 1/3 longer than his first start.

A Rougned Odor home run and Joey Gallo RBI single prevented the clean sheet for the Peacock. A Rougned Odor home run and Joey Gallo RBI single prevented the clean sheet for the Peacock.

The only interesting aspcet that was left in the game was the rain. Luke Gregerson finished the game in a complete downpour. He walked one and struck out Odor over the final frame.