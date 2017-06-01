Astros 17, Twins 6: Astros blast 6 home runs to Twins, win seventh straight

It only took 13 pitches for the Astros to take a 2-0 lead on Wednesday in the bright sunshine of a Minnesota afternoon. Carlos Correa ripped a line drive home run off Hector Santiago.

The home run was the Astros weapon of choice in the Astros’ 17-6 win to complete the sweep over the Twins.

In total, the Astros had six home runs in the game. George Springer had two, Alex Bregman, Evan Gattis, and Marwin Gonzalez all went yard for Houston.

The highlight of the afternoon was Springer’s second home run, a 473-foot mammoth shot off Ryan Pressly in the seventh inning.

In the third inning, four straight singles from Springer, Jose Altuve, Correa, and Gattis turned into two runs for Houston.

The Astros knocked out two pitchers in the seventh inning before they recorded an out — Pressly and Tyler Duffey was responsible for six runs before Craig Breslow got the final three outs in the inning.

The seventh inning included an intentional walk to Marwin Gonzalez.

Jake Marisnick plated another run in the eighth inning with a RBI double.

On the mound, David Paulino did a serviceable job. He allowed two earned runs over four innings while striking out eight batters. Reymin Guduan got into his first game and he allowed one earned run over two innings. Feliz pitched a clean 9th and was awarded the win.