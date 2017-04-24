Astros News

Astros rally for extra inning win over Tampa Bay

Brian McCann and Yuli Gurriel have been two of the Astros' hottest hitters.

Late lapses cost Rays in ‘frustrating’ 10-inning loss to Astros

Alex Colome came on in the eighth inning Sunday to protect a one-run lead and face the heart of the Astros lineup. That was by design, and not a design made necessary by the injuries in the bullpen.

Astros’ Jake Marisnick exits game with concussion-like symptoms

Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick was pulled from Sunday's win in the third inning as a precaution after experiencing concussion-like symptoms.

Gritty performance from Musgrove pays off

Astros starter recovers from shaky first inning to retire 14 of the next 15.

Hamstring injury may cost Astros’ George Springer only one game

With an off day built into their schedule on Monday, the Astros had little incentive to test outfielder George Springer's hamstring by playing him in Sunday's series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Astros’ Mike Hauschild: Returns to Astros

Hauschild cleared waivers and was returned to the Astros organization Saturday.

Around the League

The Blue Jays are really, truly struggling

The Toronto Blue Jays broke their win streak of one last night, meaning that they still haven't won back-to-back games at any point this season. Of course, that's not quite so surprising when you consider they've won just four games so far — the worst record in baseball and the worst start in franchise history.

Bryce Harper is dominating again

I think it's fair to say Bryce Harper is out to prove something this season. At least, he's certainly playing that way.

Miguel Sano throws a punch in Twins-Tigers melee

Most baseball brawls don’t amount to much. But on Saturday between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers, this one involved a punch thrown by Miguel Sano.

Reds roast ‘bandwagon’ Cubs fans in the ballpark via scoreboard

Well played Cincinnati.