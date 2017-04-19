Astros 5, Angels 1: Dallas Keuchel continues to roll

If anyone doubted that Dallas Keuchel could return from an injury-plagued campaign in 2016 to his Cy Young form, the lefty’s first four games should change their mind.

Keuchel (3-0) once again allowed just one run on Wednesday, baffling the Angels for seven innings. The lefty scattered eight hits and one walk while striking out seven as the Astros beat Anaheim 5-1 at Minute Maid Park.

Keuchel, 29, has now allowed one run or less in all four starts this year. He’s also pitched seven innings in all of them and tied his season high with those seven strikeouts.

Offensively, Josh Reddick did his level best to support Houston’s ace. The free agent signee from Oakland raised his average to .341 and fell a single shy of the cycle. Reddick blasted his first home run of the season in the seventh inning, wrapping the Astros scoring for the night.

The right fielder put the Astros (10-5) on the board in the bottom of the first with a one-out triple off Angels starter JC Ramirez (2-2). Reddick scored one batter later on Jose Altuve’s line drive to right field.

Reddick finished the night 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two RBIs and raised his average on the season to .341.

Alex Bregman added a double, going 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. It was Bregman’s third game starting at shortstop in place of Carlos Correa. Evan Gattis also had two hits for the Astros while Yuli Gurriel continued to raise his average, going 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Houston will look to win the series with the Angels with a day game at 1 p.m. Thursday. Lance McCullers Jr. will hope to shake off his last start in Oakland and will be opposed by Matt Shoemaker.