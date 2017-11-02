The 2017 Houston Astros have the deepest lineup and pitching staff in franchise history. That roster included two long-time veterans in tow that have made a major impact in the Astros success in 2017: outfielder/designated hitter Carlos Beltrán and RHP Justin Verlander.

A teary Carlos Beltran wins his first #WorldSeries after 20-year career pic.twitter.com/48xkaEypPF — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) November 2, 2017

Beltrán, 40, has played major league baseball for 20 seasons with the Royals, Astros, Mets, Giants, Cardinals, Yankees, and Rangers. Beltrán played one season with Houston in 2004, hitting eight home runs over 12 games during that run.

Beltrán returns to the Astros 13 years later as a veteran prescience on the 2017 team. Beltrán wasn’t asked to start every game and in fact he only got 20 at-bats during the 2017 Playoffs. But he passed on his wisdom to this young team.

Beltrán reached the playoffs seven times including 2017 in his career. He played in the 2013 World Series with the Cardinals, but the Red Sox won 4-2. And after 20 years, Beltrán is a World Champion.

Justin Verlander joined the Astros on the final day for waiver trade deadline. After 12 1⁄ 2 season with the Detroit Tigers. The one-time MVP and Cy Young Award winner pitched in his third world series, he previous played with Detroit in 2006 and 2012. And after 13 season, Verlander is a World Champion.

The veteran pair has waited 33 years for a champion. It was worth the wait.