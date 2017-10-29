Dodgers 6, Astros 2: Kenneth strikes again

A friend, not from Houston, asked on Saturday “why the weather was so cold in Houston?” Without hesitation, my answer was because the Astros were leading 2-1 and hell was freezing over.

It appears the universe has quickly righted itself in Game 4 for the 2017 World Series. The Houston Astros are now in a tied 2-2 after a 6-2 loss at Minute Maid Park Saturday.

For much of the game, everything was centered around Charlie Morton and Alex Wood. Charlie Morton and Alex Wood combined to allows two runs over 12 innings.

Brian McCann had the first big play of the game by throwing out Chris Taylor attempting to move up on a loose ball.

Morton would get out of two runners on and one out in the sixth inning with a great play by Alex Bregman. The Astros would take the lead in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run by George Springer.

The Dodgers would get on the board with a run off Will Harris after he retired Yasiel Puig. Logan Forsythe singled with Cody Bellinger on second base.

Cody Bellinger and Joc Peterson broke open the game with a RBI-double and three-run home run to put the Dodgers up 6-1. Astros closer Ken Giles clearly didn’t have it in the ninth inning.

Alex Bregman got a home run off Kenley Jansen but Houston couldn't mount the four-run comeback.