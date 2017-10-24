Houston Astros News: October 24, 2017

Houston Astros News

Astros' Keuchel remembers the lean years in Houston - LA Times

Astros notebook in advance of World Series.

World Series: Bullpen could be difference maker for Dodgers, Astros

If one were searching for the difference between Dodgers in 7 and Astros in 7, one would be left with a shut-down, paint-by-numbers bullpen and a here-comes-the-big-one, hold-on-for-your-life bullpen.

World Series expert picks -- will Dodgers or Astros win it all?

Will the Dodgers' pitching carry them? Can Houston win its first title? And who will take home the MVP? Our experts make their series picks.

Jose Altuve, all 5 feet 6 inches of him, stands tall for the Astros - LA Times

The Houston Astros' strategy has worked: collect first-round talents, play them together, and win with a payroll less than that of their big-market competition. Jose Altuve, their 5-foot-6 All-Star second baseman, epitomizes the result of that strategy as he leads them into the World Series.

Astros prepare to play without DH in L.A. | MLB.com

LOS ANGELES -- The Astros are well aware they will not have the designated hitter in the first two games of the Fall Classic, which will be played under National League rules at Dodger Stadium. • World Series Gm 1: Tonight, 7:30 p.m. ET air time | 8 ET game time on FOX

Simple, crafty ideas to get your home Astros ready | abc13.com

Is your home ready for a festive Astros watch party? No need to worry if you aren't ready.

Bars, baseball, big screens: Where to watch the Astros | abc13.com

If you've been searching for a place to watch the Astros in the World Series, there are a lot of great options.

Astros fans hoping to attend World Series watch ticket prices zoom out of sight - Houston Chronicle

Idalia Garcia and her husband had a choice to make. Tickets for the three World Series games at Minute Maid Park this weekend had totally sold out, and prices were soaring to buy them secondhand.

Houston bride wears Astros jersey to reception | abc13.com

Here comes the bride, all dressed in orange, blue and white!

A.J. Hinch: Who is the Astros manager? | abc13.com

Before Andrew Jay Hinch became manager of the Houston Astros, he was a standout baseball player in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

Charlie Morton, Lance McCullers expected to round out Astros’ World Series rotation - Houston Chronicle

While the Dodgers have announced their starting pitchers for each of the first four games, Astros manager A.J. Hinch has committed to only the first two.

Astros embrace hurricane tragedy’s role in postseason run | New York Post

LOS ANGELES — There’s no politically correct way to put this, so here we go:

Sometimes professional sports teams derive strength, find a greater purpose,...

Bullpens are going to decide the 2017 World Series, but we already knew that - SBNation.com

The bullpens of the Dodgers and Astros are on two different trajectories, but they don’t have to be.

2017 World Series odds: Dodgers are favorites to beat Astros - SBNation.com

The 2017 World Series begins Tursday night in Los Angeles, with the Los Angeles Dodgers pegged as the favorites to beat the Houston per the oddsmakers at Bovada.